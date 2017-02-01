Three towns excluded from final rent ...

Three towns excluded from final rent cap list

RTE.ie

Three towns which were identified as rent pressure zones in a report to Minister for Housing Simon Coveney were not included in the Government's extended rent cap scheme last week, it has emerged. A report from the Housing Agency, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, shows that Maynooth, Greystones and Cobh were included on a list of 15 areas for proposed rent caps.

Chicago, IL

