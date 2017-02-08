This teenager suffers from severe bod...

This teenager suffers from severe body spasms which can last for days

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: IcNetwork

A teenage girl has been diagnosed with an extremely rare condition which can cause severe body spasms which last for days. Her family have now begun a fundraising campaign to send the 15-year-old to Kilkenny, Ireland, for a pioneering treatment which could reduce her chronic condition by up to 75%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC