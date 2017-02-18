Theatre Coup d'Etat Presents Fight Night: Saint Patrick's Day Edition
Theatre Coup d'Etat brings you Fight Night: a single-elimination fight tournament. Taking on characters from Macbeth to Darth Vader, political figures, and celebrities alike participants will use words, axes, knives, bricks, bats, hand-to-hand, and if they must - rubber chickens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC