The many contradictions of Jonathan Swift
"A TALE OF A TUB", "Drapier's Letters" and "A Modest Proposal", which envisaged the Irish poor farming infants for the tables of the wealthy, all made Jonathan Swift famous in his time. But these attacks on abuse of power and injustice, readable as they are, are of limited interest now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|21 hr
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC