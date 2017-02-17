The many contradictions of Jonathan S...

The many contradictions of Jonathan Swift

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Economist

"A TALE OF A TUB", "Drapier's Letters" and "A Modest Proposal", which envisaged the Irish poor farming infants for the tables of the wealthy, all made Jonathan Swift famous in his time. But these attacks on abuse of power and injustice, readable as they are, are of limited interest now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) 21 hr Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC