The Five Irish Tenors to charm the audience
The Five Irish Tenors will perform "Salute To Ireland" on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and "Voices of Ireland" Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harris Center for the Arts. Photo by Keith Dixon Following in the footsteps of the great John McCormack, these five exquisitely trained singers - David Martin, Morgan Crowly, CiarA n Kelly, George Hutton and Alan Leech - fuse Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring a unique Irish tenor concert experience to Stage One at Harris Center for the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Village Life.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC