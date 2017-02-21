The Five Irish Tenors to charm the au...

The Five Irish Tenors to charm the audience

The Five Irish Tenors will perform "Salute To Ireland" on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and "Voices of Ireland" Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harris Center for the Arts. Photo by Keith Dixon Following in the footsteps of the great John McCormack, these five exquisitely trained singers - David Martin, Morgan Crowly, CiarA n Kelly, George Hutton and Alan Leech - fuse Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring a unique Irish tenor concert experience to Stage One at Harris Center for the Arts.

