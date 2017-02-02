the Five Irish Tenors Come to Harris Center in First North American Tour
Following in the footsteps of the great John McCormack, these five exquisitely trained singers-David Martin, Morgan Crowly, Ciarn Kelly, George Hutton, and Alan Leech- fuse Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring you a unique Irish tenor concert experience. Together, they have amassed more awards and prestigious performances than are easily mentioned: from the London Critics Choice Award to a Grammy; from the Royal Albert Hall to the White House, the Academy Awards, and the Olympics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
|Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15)
|Aug '16
|GaylePatterson
|4
|Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07)
|Aug '16
|USS LIBERTY
|172
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC