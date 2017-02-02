the Five Irish Tenors Come to Harris ...

the Five Irish Tenors Come to Harris Center in First North American Tour

Following in the footsteps of the great John McCormack, these five exquisitely trained singers-David Martin, Morgan Crowly, Ciarn Kelly, George Hutton, and Alan Leech- fuse Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring you a unique Irish tenor concert experience. Together, they have amassed more awards and prestigious performances than are easily mentioned: from the London Critics Choice Award to a Grammy; from the Royal Albert Hall to the White House, the Academy Awards, and the Olympics.

