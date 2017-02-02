the Five Irish Tenors Come to Harris Center in First North American Tour

Following in the footsteps of the great John McCormack, these five exquisitely trained singers-David Martin, Morgan Crowly, Ciarn Kelly, George Hutton, and Alan Leech- fuse Irish wit and boisterous charm, with lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style to bring you a unique Irish tenor concert experience. Together, they have amassed more awards and prestigious performances than are easily mentioned: from the London Critics Choice Award to a Grammy; from the Royal Albert Hall to the White House, the Academy Awards, and the Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.