The Cranberries conduct hits tour with string quartet
Limerick rockers The Cranberries are heading back on the road with a special acoustically charged greatest hits tour complete with string quartet. The band will be adding another string to their bow - quite literally - as they perform specially orchestrated versions of their hits on the tour which includes dates in Belfast and the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin on May 18. The gigs come after the band put the finishing touches on a new 'unplugged' album which will feature orchestral re-workings of some of their biggest hits such as Linger and Zombie as well as three new tracks.
