The Cranberries conduct hits tour wit...

The Cranberries conduct hits tour with string quartet

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RTE.ie

Limerick rockers The Cranberries are heading back on the road with a special acoustically charged greatest hits tour complete with string quartet. The band will be adding another string to their bow - quite literally - as they perform specially orchestrated versions of their hits on the tour which includes dates in Belfast and the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin on May 18. The gigs come after the band put the finishing touches on a new 'unplugged' album which will feature orchestral re-workings of some of their biggest hits such as Linger and Zombie as well as three new tracks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC