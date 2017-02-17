'That environment is like nowhere on earth' - Matt Damon on his dream Irish home
Hollywood actor Matt Damon has revealed he would love to own a lighthouse on Ireland's rugged Wild Atlantic Way. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/that-environment-is-like-nowhere-on-earth-matt-damon-on-his-dream-irish-home-35463462.html Hollywood actor Matt Damon has revealed he would love to own a lighthouse on Ireland's rugged Wild Atlantic Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|21 hr
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC