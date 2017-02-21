Storm Doris: Thousands may be without power overnight as extreme winds and rain batter Ireland
There are still 37,000 customers without power across the country following strong winds brought on by Storm Doris, with fears power may not be restored until tomorrow. http://www.independent.ie/weather/storm-doris-thousands-may-be-without-power-overnight-as-extreme-winds-and-rain-batter-ireland-35475462.html There are still 37,000 customers without power across the country following strong winds brought on by Storm Doris, with fears power may not be restored until tomorrow.
