State to offer private developers land in bid to ease housing crisis

11 hrs ago

State-owned lands will be offered to developers to build new homes in an effort to boost output and tackle rising prices. http://www.independent.ie/business/personal-finance/property-mortgages/state-to-offer-private-developers-land-in-bid-to-ease-housing-crisis-35449503.html http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35449023.ece/51834/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-38acb708-f742-4c2c-a60f-6a2f6a826418_I1.jpg According to the Housing Agency, 81,000 units are required by 2020 to meet the needs of a growing population and cater for pent-up demand.

Chicago, IL

