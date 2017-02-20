'So many good memories' - Tributes paid to dad-of-three as fiancee faces murder charge

Tributes have been paid to Wexford man David 'Motcha' Walsh who died at his Australian home in the early hours of Saturday morning. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/so-many-good-memories-tributes-paid-to-dadofthree-as-fiance-faces-murder-charge-35465083.html In custody: Tina Cahill from New Ross who has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Daithi Walsh, right Tributes have been paid to Wexford man David 'Motcha' Walsh who died at his Australian home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.