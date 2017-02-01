Secrets Of Blarney Castle

Blarney Castle in Cork, Ireland has sadly become known for one thing- the Blarney Stone , which people from all over the world come to kiss in order to attain the gift of gab. But the Blarney Stone is just a block of limestone built into the castle's battlements, and the castle itself has such a rich history, and the most beautiful grounds and gardens, that it'd be a shame not to take it all in.

