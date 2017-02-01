Secrets Of Blarney Castle

Secrets Of Blarney Castle

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Neatorama

Blarney Castle in Cork, Ireland has sadly become known for one thing- the Blarney Stone , which people from all over the world come to kiss in order to attain the gift of gab. But the Blarney Stone is just a block of limestone built into the castle's battlements, and the castle itself has such a rich history, and the most beautiful grounds and gardens, that it'd be a shame not to take it all in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC