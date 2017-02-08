Search launched for the new Laois Rose
Laois Rose Kate Hyland is still doing her county proud, with a volunteering trip to Belarus next on her agenda, but the search has begun for a lady to fill her shoes. Primary school teacher Kate is heading to Belarus on February 22 to volunteer at Vesnova children's asylum, with 17 other Roses.
