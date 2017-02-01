Russian's right to Irish citizenship overturned
The Court of Appeal has overturned a ruling that a 76-year-old Russian man who claimed he was born in Dublin during World War II is entitled to Irish citizenship. Two years ago, the High Court ruled Sergey Chesnokov had established he was born in Dublin's Henrietta Street in September 1940.
