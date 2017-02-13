Runner labelled 'absolute legend' for finishing race after THIS happens
Runner Angus Meldon was sprinting toward victory at a universities meet in Athlone, Ireland when he was stopped in his tracks by a freak accident. An elastic practice cross bar from the nearby pole vault catapulted onto the track just as Meldon and his fellow runners were sprinting past.
