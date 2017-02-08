Rainbow Center streams Albert Nobbs, ...

Rainbow Center streams Albert Nobbs, chronicles his amazing life

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Campus

Despite being based on a novella originally written in 1918, the story of Albert Nobbs remains incredibly relevant. Set in 19th century Dublin, Ireland, the 2012 movie adaptation tells the story of a man who was assigned female at birth but has been living a life of hiding as a man for thirty years in order to make a living and survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,692,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC