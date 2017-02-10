President Michael D Higgins receives ...

President Michael D Higgins receives highest honour of 'Gran Collar' from president of Peru

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

President Michael D Higgins was given the red carpet treatment at Peru's Presidential Palace, as he was awarded the country's top honour - the 'Gran Collar' of the Order of the Sun. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/president-michael-d-higgins-receives-highest-honour-of-gran-collar-from-president-of-peru-35441718.html President Michael D Higgins was given the red carpet treatment at Peru's Presidential Palace, as he was awarded the country's top honour - the 'Gran Collar' of the Order of the Sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,523 • Total comments across all topics: 278,765,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC