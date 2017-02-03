In the last of his in-depth profiles of the leaders-in-waiting, John Downing profiles Paschal Donohoe. Bertie Ahern's 'Drumcondra mafia' kept him out of Leinster House but the tenacity he showed to win a seat at the third attempt has put him firmly in contention http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/paschal-donohoe-a-reluctant-contender-who-may-find-it-hard-to-say-no-35419504.html Paschal Donohoe at the RDS Count Centre following his election to the DA il for the first time in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.