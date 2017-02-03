Paschal Donohoe - A reluctant contend...

Paschal Donohoe - A reluctant contender who may find it hard to say no

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

In the last of his in-depth profiles of the leaders-in-waiting, John Downing profiles Paschal Donohoe. Bertie Ahern's 'Drumcondra mafia' kept him out of Leinster House but the tenacity he showed to win a seat at the third attempt has put him firmly in contention http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/paschal-donohoe-a-reluctant-contender-who-may-find-it-hard-to-say-no-35419504.html Paschal Donohoe at the RDS Count Centre following his election to the DA il for the first time in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,580,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC