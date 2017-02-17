Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra To Announce 25th Anniversary Season
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra invites you to join in celebration of the upcoming 25th Anniversary Season Announcement on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., before both Irish Romance concerts at Bob Carr Theater at 401 W. Livingston Street, Orlando. This event includes a preview of the 2017/2018 Season's Classics, Pops, and Focus , which will be announced by Executive Director Christopher Barton and Music Director Eric Jacobsen.
