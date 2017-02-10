New Venture Capital Fund launched in ...

New Venture Capital Fund launched in Ireland

The first Irish-focused venture capital fund in Ireland that uses a regulated fund with a fully regulated Alternative Investment Fund Manager has been launched today. Shard Capital Partners announced the launch and first closing of the Suir Valley Venture Fund of Suir Valley Funds ICAV today.

Chicago, IL

