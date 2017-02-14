Mum of 18-year-old who killed himself...

Mum of 18-year-old who killed himself says 'it's a relief...

The mum of a teen who donated his organs after taking his own life has said it helps her "knowing he is still out there". Dean O'Shea was 18 when he killed himself in a field close to the family's house in Eyrecourt, Co Galway, Ireland last November.

Chicago, IL

