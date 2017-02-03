'Most formidable champion of Ireland'...

'Most formidable champion of Ireland's cause'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

'This is not true! This is not true!" The shocked reaction of Kevin O'Higgins, upon hearing of the death of Michael Collins on August 22, 1922, reflected the response of many Irish people. O'Higgins, soon to be appointed minister for home affairs, hoped it must be "some fantastic devilish lie", and he refused to accept that "the greatest man that ever served this nation's cause" had fallen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
News Young inventor creates app to help people with ... (Oct '15) Aug '16 GaylePatterson 4
News Carter Blasts US Policy on Palestinians (Jun '07) Aug '16 USS LIBERTY 172
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,572 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC