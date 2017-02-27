Morning business news - February 28

Morning business news - February 28

Read more: RTE.ie

Dublin listed Dalata Hotels Group, which operates 41 hotels under the Clayton and Maldron brands across the UK and Ireland, has reported a 55% surge in pre-tax profit of 44.1m for 2016. The company's revenue rose by over 28% year on year to 290.6m.

Read more at RTE.ie.

Chicago, IL

