Morning business news - February 28
Dublin listed Dalata Hotels Group, which operates 41 hotels under the Clayton and Maldron brands across the UK and Ireland, has reported a 55% surge in pre-tax profit of 44.1m for 2016. The company's revenue rose by over 28% year on year to 290.6m.
