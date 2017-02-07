Microfinance Ireland supported almost 1,000 jobs through loans in 2016

The Government funded not-for-profit lender, Microfinance Ireland, , supported the creation of almost 1,000 Irish jobs through loans to small business in 2016, it has been announced. Figures released by the lender reveal that a record number of 397 loans totaling 5.4 million were approved in 2016, supporting the creation and sustaining of 990 jobs, which also represents a record number of jobs supported in one year.

