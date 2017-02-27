Met ireann forecasts strong winds on Sunday as second storm in a week sweeps across the country
Laois and several midlands counties are subject to wind warnings as the second storm in a week sweeps across Ireland. Met ireann has put in place Status Orange and Yellow wind warning for several counties to warn people about the impact of Storm Ewan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC