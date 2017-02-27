Mental health crisis in schools 'three times worse than feared'
The number of children without direct access to an educational physiologist service is almost three times what was previously believed, the Irish Independent can reveal. Late last year it was indicated to the DA il that 34,575 children were affected - but it has now emerged that the actual figure is 95,543 pupils in 397 schools The number of children without direct access to an educational physiologist service is almost three times what was previously believed, the Irish Independent can reveal.
