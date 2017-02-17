Matt Damon mesmerised by Ireland's Wi...

Matt Damon mesmerised by Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way

Matt Damon - "How awesome would that be? Watching the Atlantic crashing over the Irish cliffs, the rain coming down, the grey skies. I love the weather" Hollywood actor Matt Damon has revealed his dreams of owning a lighthouse by the sea on Ireland's Atlantic coast but said he would have to run the idea past his wife first.

