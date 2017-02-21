Martin Scorsese To Be Given John Ford...

Martin Scorsese To Be Given John Ford Award From Ireland's President

Read more: Deadline

His film The Irishman , starring Robert De Niro, may have controversially moved to Netflix earlier this week, but Martin Scorsese is being honored by another Irish man this weekend as the Emerald Isle's President Michael D. Higgins presents the director with the prestigious John Ford Award from the Irish Film and Television Academy. The Irish-American filmmaker will touch down in Dublin for a Masterclass on Saturday moderated by Northern Irish director Brian Kirk, where Scorsese will share insights into his key influences, especially that of The Grapes of Wrath helmer Ford.

Chicago, IL

