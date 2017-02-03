Man who sued stepmum for share in Lotto jackpot wins case and will get A 480,000
A man who sued his stepmum for a share in a Lotto jackpot has won his case - and will get 480,000. He took his case to the High Court in Ireland which ruled on Thursday in his favour, the Irish Mirror reports.
