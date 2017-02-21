Man found 'beaten to death with iron ...

Man found 'beaten to death with iron bar' at truck stop named as dad-of-two

Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Ludovel Pasztor, a dad-of-two originally from Slovakia, was discovered by a parked vehicle at a truck stop-off point on the Fermoy in County Cork, Ireland, on Tuesday night at 10.30pm. An iron bar was reportedly found at the scene of the incident and the victim suffered head injuries, according to Redfm.

Chicago, IL

