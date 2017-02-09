A Limerick man is believed to have suffered a heart attack before falling off a pier into Lough Derg while out walking with his wife. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/man-dies-after-falling-into-icy-lake-from-pier-in-front-of-wife-35439038.html The man, who fell into the water from a pier near Terryglass in Co Tipperary, was airlifted to UHL Photograph Press 22 A Limerick man is believed to have suffered a heart attack before falling off a pier into Lough Derg while out walking with his wife.

