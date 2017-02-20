Mairtin O'Connor to Play Irish Arts Center This March
Legendary accordion player Mirtn O'Connor brings his remarkable trio to Irish Arts Center on March 30 for a vibrant evening of tunes that will redefine your understanding of Irish traditional music. Drawing on elements of swing, bluegrass, and more, Mirtn's fluid accordion style blends seamlessly with the fiddle playing of Cathal Hayden, an All-Ireland champion and member of Four Men and a Dog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
