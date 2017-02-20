Mairtin O'Connor to Play Irish Arts C...

Mairtin O'Connor to Play Irish Arts Center This March

Legendary accordion player Mirtn O'Connor brings his remarkable trio to Irish Arts Center on March 30 for a vibrant evening of tunes that will redefine your understanding of Irish traditional music. Drawing on elements of swing, bluegrass, and more, Mirtn's fluid accordion style blends seamlessly with the fiddle playing of Cathal Hayden, an All-Ireland champion and member of Four Men and a Dog.

