Low-cost airline announces Ireland-US flights

30 min ago

Low-cost airline Norwegian has announced it is beginning transatlantic flights from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to the US from July. American carriers have for years protested Norwegian Air's presence in the US market, complaining that Europe's third-largest budget airline is adding flights that exceed traveller demand, pushing down fares and hurting airlines' revenue.

