Low-cost airline announces Ireland-US flights
Low-cost airline Norwegian has announced it is beginning transatlantic flights from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to the US from July. American carriers have for years protested Norwegian Air's presence in the US market, complaining that Europe's third-largest budget airline is adding flights that exceed traveller demand, pushing down fares and hurting airlines' revenue.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
