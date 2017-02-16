Last ditch attempt to avoid bus strike

Last ditch attempt to avoid bus strike

Wednesday

The Workplace Relations Commission has invited unions and the company to "exploratory" talks this afternoon to find a resolution to the row. Unions will today tell an Oireachtas committee that there is massive travel disruption ahead and industrial action is likely to spread to Dublin Bus and Irish Rail.

Chicago, IL

