Laois County Council wins the 1 million battle for Graiguecullen

Boundary Commission decides the case has not been made to move all of border town into Carlow County Council's remit A proposal that would have cost 1 million to Laois County Council and seen Graiguecullen and surrounding areas coming into Carlow County Council has been rejected. The report of the Boundary Commission on Laois Carlow has found that a substantive case has not been made to redraw the county boundary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.