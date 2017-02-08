KBC confirms its commitment to Ireland

KBC Group have today confirmed a decision to commit to the future of the Irish business and its customers here by making Ireland one of its core markets. The announcement comes as KBC Ireland revealed that 70,000 new customer accounts were added in the 12 months to 31st December 2016.

Chicago, IL

