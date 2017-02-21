Justice Minister indicates she can't intervene in case of Durrow man's fatal stabbing
The Justice Minister has said that she can't intervene with the decision not to prosecute in the case of a Durrow man's fatal stabbing. Deputies Sean Fleming and Brian Stanley had called for a statement and review by the Minister into the death of 21-year-old Durrow native Kieran Monaghan in Kilkenny City in 2012.
