Judge hits out over letter sent to he...

Judge hits out over letter sent to her on behalf of Irishman facing terror charges in Lithuania

A High Court judge has said it was "totally inappropriate" that a letter was sent to her on behalf of an Irishman facing terror charges in Lithuania. Authorities in the Baltic state want to prosecute Liam Campbell over alleged terrorism offences and trafficking of weapons to Ireland.

Chicago, IL

