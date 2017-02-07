Joe Nolan named parade grand marshal

Joe Nolan is grand marshal of Union County Saint Patrick's Day Parade Joe Nolan will be the grand marshal of the 2017 Union County Saint Patrick's Day Parade Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2kJDz4r Morris County St. Patrick Day Parade was held Sat., Mar. 14, 2015 in Morristown. A crowd of about 10,000 people lined the streets to watch the 122 groups of marchers, bands and floats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.