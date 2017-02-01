Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA) back in Ireland, 23 Feb.-13 Mar. 2017
The BIB editor reports: Thanks to the indispensable John Nyhan for the news that he has arranged a tour of nearly three weeks, beginning later this month, for the admirable Jeff Scroggins & Colorado - their third tour here, in response to the demand generated by their visits in 2015 and 2016. After seeing them at the Shannonside Winter Music Festival a year ago, I wrote: Passion, precision, drive, humour, choice of material, and the interaction that blends so much energy from all over the band into a powerful unified whole - nothing of what I like to hear in a bluegrass band is lacking.
