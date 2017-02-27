Irishman loses appeal against US extr...

Irishman loses appeal against US extradition in Silk Road case

DUBLIN: An Irishman accused of helping run the Silk Road underground website lost an appeal on Tuesday against extradition to the United States to face charges relating to more than US$200 million worth of alleged anonymous online drug sales. Silk Road operated for more than two years, allowing users to buy drugs and other illicit goods using the digital currency bitcoin.

