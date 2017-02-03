Irish schoolkids have very blunt opin...

Irish schoolkids have very blunt opinions about Donald Trump

In the video above the children of St. Ultan's Primary School in Dublin, Ireland were asked by the Independent for their thoughts on Donald and Melania Trump. Their responses on Trump range from "He's filthy rich" and "He likes building walls" to "He's a nightmare" and "He looks like he gots loads of spray tans gone wrong".

Chicago, IL

