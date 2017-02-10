Irish rugby star Simon Zebo quietly welcomes second child with partner Elvira
The couple, who have been dating for three years, quietly welcomed the new addition to the family in late 2016 and while they are protecting her from the spotlight, Zebo has been slowly sharing some glimpses of his excitement on social media. Fernandez, a model, moved from her native Madrid in 2015 and moved to Ireland to be with her beau and raise their children here.
