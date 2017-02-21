Irish recruiters scouring global offices in anticipation of demand for skilled staff post-Brexit

Recruitment company Hays Ireland has said it is scouring its offices around the globe in anticipation of a spike in demand for skilled professionals as a result of Brexit. http://www.independent.ie/business/brexit/irish-recruiters-scouring-global-offices-in-anticipation-of-demand-for-skilled-staff-postbrexit-35475058.html Hays says it is consulting its offices in the UK, the Middle East, Australia and Canada to ensure that demand for financial and IT professionals in Ireland can be met.

