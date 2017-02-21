Irish recruiters scouring global offi...

Irish recruiters scouring global offices in anticipation of demand for skilled staff post-Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Recruitment company Hays Ireland has said it is scouring its offices around the globe in anticipation of a spike in demand for skilled professionals as a result of Brexit. http://www.independent.ie/business/brexit/irish-recruiters-scouring-global-offices-in-anticipation-of-demand-for-skilled-staff-postbrexit-35475058.html Hays says it is consulting its offices in the UK, the Middle East, Australia and Canada to ensure that demand for financial and IT professionals in Ireland can be met.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Aug '16 Ivankas Russia 35
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC