Irish recruiters scouring global offices in anticipation of demand for skilled staff post-Brexit
Recruitment company Hays Ireland has said it is scouring its offices around the globe in anticipation of a spike in demand for skilled professionals as a result of Brexit. http://www.independent.ie/business/brexit/irish-recruiters-scouring-global-offices-in-anticipation-of-demand-for-skilled-staff-postbrexit-35475058.html Hays says it is consulting its offices in the UK, the Middle East, Australia and Canada to ensure that demand for financial and IT professionals in Ireland can be met.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
