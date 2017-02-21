Irish patients to trial new blood can...

Irish patients to trial new blood cancer drug

Patients in Ireland suffering from a form of blood cancer are the first anywhere in the world to trial a new drug that it is hoped will become an effective treatment. The medicine, Daratumumab , is a new treatment for multiple myeloma - an uncommon form of cancer which 250 people are diagnosed with in Ireland each year and which claims 170 lives.

