Irish gift card market worth approximately 600m per annum

In the Budget of October 2015, Finance Minister Michael Noonan announced that the limit an employer can provide an employee with a single non-cash benefit without applying PAYE, PRSI, etc., would rise from 250 to 500. According to Roy Deller of Savills Property Management, there was an immediate spike in sales of gift cards following the announcement with many businesses choosing to take advantage of the change and reward their employees with a non-cash gift as a Christmas bonus.

Chicago, IL

