HIQA: Patients incorrectly taking medication a major cause of harm in Irish hospitals
Patients incorrectly taking medication is one of the biggest causes of harm in our hospitals according to the health watchdog. The Health Information and Quality Authority has carried out is first ever medication safety check at seven acute hospitals around the country, including the Mater in Dublin and Bantry General in Cork.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
