HIQA: Patients incorrectly taking medication a major cause of harm in Irish hospitals

Patients incorrectly taking medication is one of the biggest causes of harm in our hospitals according to the health watchdog. The Health Information and Quality Authority has carried out is first ever medication safety check at seven acute hospitals around the country, including the Mater in Dublin and Bantry General in Cork.

