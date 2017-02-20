'Hidden Figures', 'Hacksaw Ridge' &...

It was a double double win at the Humanitas Prize ceremony today with Hidden Figures and Hacksaw Ridge taking the feature top award and Ava DuVernay's 13th and Jim: The James Foley Story earning top documentary honors. Nate Parker's The Birth Of A Nation won in the Sundance Feature Film category.

