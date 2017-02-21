Hero Irish scouts rescue leader after he suffered fractured ankle on 3,000m glacier
Two venture scouts who rescued their leader after he slipped and fell on a glacier have been praised for their cool heads. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/hero-irish-scouts-rescue-leader-after-he-suffered-fractured-ankle-on-3000m-glacier-35480744.html Two venture scouts who rescued their leader after he slipped and fell on a glacier have been praised for their cool heads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Aug '16
|Ivankas Russia
|35
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC