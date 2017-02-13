Guinness to open first US brewery in 63 years
Diageo has announced plans to open a US version of its St James's Gate Guinness Brewery in Dublin,which is the city's most popular tourist attraction and welcomes some 1.5 million tourists each year. Guinness was founded in 1759 when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin.
